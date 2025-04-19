Luke Keaschall's Family Had Wholesome Reaction to Twins Prospect's First Career Hit
The only thing better than watching a young player collect his first career hit? Watching his family watch the play unfold from the stands.
That's exactly what happened in the second inning of the Minnesota Twins' series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night at Truist Park. Designated hitter Luke Keaschall, ranked as the No. 57 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, was called up by the Twins on Thursday and made the most of his MLB debut one day later.
In his first career at-bat, Keaschall poked a line drive down the right-field line for his first career hit and RBI. He also stole second for his first career stolen base. When the Apple TV cameras panned to his family in the bleachers, they were standing up, hooting and hollering from their seats.
What a moment.
Keaschall was busy in his second plate appearance, too, ripping a double down the left field line and coming around to score on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Keaschall, the No. 49 pick by Minnesota in the 2023 draft, batted .297/.415/.470 over 147 games in the minor leagues before getting his call up to the Show. He's not wasting any time making a big difference at the plate to help turn around the Twins' sluggish start to the 2025 campaign.