Luke Weaver Gives Strange Answer to a Simple Question at World Series Media Day
Luke Weaver is always an interesting interview.
On Thursday during World Series media day, MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi asked the New York Yankees reliever what he would be doing if he wasn't a pitcher. That's when things got weird.
Weaver's initial reaction was "underwater basket weaver" which he then attempted to explain. He said, "And hear me out, play on words. I was definitely a water kid then, you know, ear troubles, tubes that I had to get out of that."
Then he continued by completely changing course. Weaver said, "So now I think, I would love to be a golfer but realistically I would like to combine some type of drawing slash ... I don't know."
So, in the end, the answer is "I don't know." But the journey we took to get there might have been worth it.
Weaver had an outstanding 2024 for the Yankees. He finished the season 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and 103 strikeouts against 26 walks in 84 innings. He has continued that hot streak in the postseason, as in eight appearances he is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP and 12 strikeouts and one walk in 10 1/3 innings.
The 31-year-old doesn't need to know what he'd do if he wasn't a pitcher because he's pretty good at being one.