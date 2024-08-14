Machine Gun Kelly's First Pitch at Guardians-Cubs Game Ended Up in the Stands
It's not typically a good thing to throw a memorable first pitch at an MLB game.
Unless you're Simone Biles breaking out a back flip before throwing the ball or a Chicago-based nun piping one down the middle, most viral ceremonial first pitches end up with the celebrity looking rather ridiculous on the mound. (Just ask 50 Cent or the poor cameraman who got beaned in a sensitive area.)
Machine Gun Kelly apparently had the intent of joining that list Tuesday night as he threw the first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians' matchup against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Looking in for the sign in front of the Guardians' hot dog mascots Onion, Ketchup and Mustard, "MGK" appeared to be preparing to fire it to home plate.
Instead, the 34-year-old rapper ran toward the dugout and fired the ball high into the stands.
Just a bit outside.
Machine Gun Kelly, who grew up in Cleveland, was in Ohio this week for the annual "MGK Day." The first 10,000 fans in attendance at Progressive Field on Tuesday night received a custom 27 Club Coffee bag—merchandise from MGK's coffee house he opened in Cleveland in 2020.
For those who didn't receive the custom bag, they'll be heading home Tuesday night as witnesses of one of the most unique first pitches thrown in recent MLB history.