MacKenzie Gore, Nick Senzel Scuffle in Nationals Dugout During Game vs. Marlins
During baseball's excruciating 162-game season, tensions can run high. Players share the same clubhouse with 25 other driven athletes for six months—and many of the games they play wind up with no bearing on the standings.
For evidence of this, look no further than Friday's game between the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins. With the Marlins leading 1–0 in the second inning, Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore and third baseman Nick Senzel were briefly seen scuffling in Washington's dugout.
Gore appeared to say something that upset Senzel, who appeared to shove Gore in response. Teammates quickly stepped between the pair of players, with left fielder Jesse Winker going out of his way to calm Gore down.
The Nationals are 32–36, 14 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race—though they remain well within striking distance of the league's final wild-card playoff spot.
Gore is 5–5 with a 3.44 ERA in a solid third season, while Senzel is slashing .236/.347/.419 with six home runs and 16 RBIs.