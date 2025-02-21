Manny Machado Clobbers First Pitch He Sees in Spring Training for Homer
Manny Machado got straight to business during the San Diego Padres' spring training opener on Friday.
Machado took the first pitch he saw deep over the center field wall for a two-run homer off Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Díaz.
Machado was pulled after his second at bat Friday. The first-inning home run was his only hit of the day, but it got the Padres' offense started in their first Cactus League game this spring.
The home run ball flew 428 feet, deep beyond the center-field wall at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Ariz. Machado's next opportunity to enter the lineup comes Saturday when the Padres play at home against the Athletics. The Padres open the regular season at home March 27 against the Atlanta Braves.
Last season, Machado slashed .275/.325/.472 with 29 homers and 105 RBIs. In the postseason, the Padres lost to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers held Machado hitless in the last two games of the series, where L.A. blanked San Diego in both games to advance.
Now, if the start to spring training is any indicator, Machado seems to be out for a vengeance.