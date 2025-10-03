Manny Machado Encouraged Reporter to Ask Better Questions After Padres' Elimination
The Padres were bounced out of the playoffs by the Cubs on Thursday night in particularly frustrating fashion. A controversial call by the home plate umpire led to a high-intensity confrontation in the visiting dugout after the final out. Not long after that, Padres players had to once again answer questions about their season ending far quicker than they hoped.
Jake Garegnani, a sports reporter for CBS San Diego, attempted to get Manny Machado to assess the season and got an interesting response.
Safe to say Machado was not impressed by the line of questioning.
"What type of question is that, my dude?" Machado said. "My guy. How do I assess the season? We just lost. How do you think I assess the season? How do you think I assess it? You tell me. What's a loss? We lost. How do you assess it? It's a loss. We lost. Come on, dude. I mean, you could ask better questions than that. Let's go. Come on."
Machado did have a bit of a smile on his face as he chose his words for what it's worth. But then when the gaggle at his locker broke up he had one more question for the reporter.
"You're going to wait for the last second to ask that question?"