Camera Gives Up Close Look at Manny Machado Chewing Out Umpire After Awful Call
Manny Machado was not happy with Mike Estabrook and we have the video footage to prove it.
During Monday night's extra innings battle between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, Machado was rung up on an awful call in a key spot. He turned to argue and, lucky for us, Estabrook was wearing a camera, so the whole thing was filmed.
The Dodgers led the Padres 8-6 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Luis Arraez was on second base as Machado led off the frame. He worked a 3-2 count on L.A. closer Tanner Scott, then took a slider that clearly missed the plate outside. As he began to walk toward first base, Estabrook called it a strike. Machado was incensed.
Video is below.
We need more of that camera angle.
Machado had a legitimate gripe, and Estabrook deserved to get chewed out. The fact that he didn't eject the Padres' third baseman leads me to believe he knew he made a bad call. Usually anyone arguing balls and strikes is immediately tossed, but Estabrook allowed Machado to have his say.
It turned out to be a big moment. Machado should have walked, which would have given San Diego runners on first and second with no one out. Jackson Merrill doubled in the next at-bat, scoring Arraez. It's possible Machado would have scored as well, or at least been at third base with no one out.