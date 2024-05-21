Marcus Stroman Tweets Out Support of Clay Holmes, Aaron Boone After Quality Start Wasted
The New York Yankees, who have won 13 of 15 series to start their 2024 season, were stunned in the ninth inning of their opener against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Seattle put four runs on the board in the top of the final frame to take a 5-4 lead.
Closer Clay Holmes, who hadn't allowed an earned run in any of his 20 appearances this season before Monday (20.2 innings pitched), allowed four hits and gave up two walks. He could not get out of the inning despite the three-run cushion.
Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman saw his quality start -- his fourth of the season -- whisked away with no warning.
Despite the frustrating circumstances of the wasted outing, he took to social media to express his support for the closer and his manager, Aaron Boone.
Stroman called Holmes the, "best closer in baseball," and said he would, "run through a brick wall," for Boone.
Stroman, who joined the Yankees as a clearly more personality-driven, spunky starter than what they have had in recent years, is also known as a diehard teammate wherever he plays. He's been one of the constant players broadcast cameras draw to after a home run or big play celebrating his teammates.
Stroman was asked about the much-discussed weak contact hits the Mariners got on base with against Holmes on Monday. While the Mariners got on base several times, their batted balls that led to base hits averaged 79.5 miles per hour off the bat, with three of the four below 90 mph. The only hard-hit ball was a sacrifice fly at 101.1 mph.
"Clay's been unbelievable. I think Clay's the best closer in baseball. I think it's very weak contact, essentially if they hit the ball harder in some of those plays we probably wouldn't be in this situation, so I think you just have to honestly really understand that. Clay's gonna continue to be incredible for us, not even a slight worry there. That's how baseball shapes out sometimes, just doesn't go your way."
While that doesn't take the loss out of the column for New York, it might be something to hold onto in regards to excitement about Holmes and his potential moving forward.
The Yankees sit in first place of the AL East as of Tuesday morning with the Baltimore Orioles right on their tail.