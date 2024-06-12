Mariners Announcers Had Perfect One-Word Reactions to Awful Called Third Strike
The 2024 Major League Baseball season has featured way too many bad calls by umpires that have left players, managers and announcers in utter disbelief.
That happened again in the bottom of the seventh inning of Tuesday night's White Sox-Mariners game when Seattle's Ryan Bliss struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch that seemed to be well outside of the strike zone. Umpire Gabe Morales, however, didn't hesitate in calling it a strike, which left the Mariners' broadcast booth in shock.
These one-word reactions were pretty spot-on:
The Mariners went on to score two runs in that inning and won the game, 4-3, but fans weren't happy with that call:
