Mariners Announcers Delighted Watching Manager Get Tossed in Front of Lou Piniella
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Tuesday night. Mariners manager Dan Wilson missed most of the game after he was ejected in the top of the third inning, but at least he provided a very enjoyable moment for the broadcasters before he headed for the showers.
Aaron Goldsmith and Angie Mentink were calling the game on Root Sports Northwest when the acoustics in George M. Steinbrenner Field allowed home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez to hear people in the dugout complaining about his strike zone.
After calling a rather high strike on Cole Young he turned to the dugout and tossed Dominic Canzone who he had called a high strike on the previous inning. After Canzone was tossed, manager Dan Wilson jogged out to get an explanation and ended up getting ejected as well.
Goldsmith pointed out that Wilson had been ejected with former Mariners manager Lou Piniella in the stands, which made Mentink laugh. When the broadcast then showed Piniella waving both arms to show his displeasure with the ejection both broadcasters cracked up.
Piniella was ejected 28 times during his 10 seasons as the Mariners manager. He finished his career with 64 ejections which has him tied for 14th all-time. He is 16th all-time with 3,548 games managed. Obviously, he knows a bad call when he sees one.