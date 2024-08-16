Mariners' Cal Raleigh Using Custom-Designed Bat That Seattle NBA Fans Will Love
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh gained plenty of fans in the Pacific Northwest on Friday when he rolled up to MLB Players Weekend with a special custom-designed bat.
Raleigh will be debuting a bat this weekend that calls for the NBA to bring back the Seattle SuperSonics, the franchise that relocated to Oklahoma City ahead of the 2008–09 campaign.
"Bring 'em back," the bat reads, citing the motto the SuperSonics fan base that still remains in Seattle quips on social media.
Fans—specifically those with Seattle ties—loved it:
The SuperSonics entered the NBA in 1967 and won the '79 NBA Finals. They remained in Seattle under the ownership of Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz until he sold the franchise to Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett in 2006. The NBA approved a relocation from Seattle to Oklahoma City in '08.
Seattle and Las Vegas have long been the favorites to land an NBA expansion franchise as the league looks to eventually move to 32 teams in the future.
Raleigh, a third-round pick by Seattle in 2018, has played 426 games for the Mariners over the last four seasons and owns a career .216/.293/.446 slash line.