Mariners Fire Scott Servais, Name Dan Wilson As Manager
The Seattle Mariners are making a significant change ahead of the stretch run of the 2024 MLB season, opting to relieve Scott Servais as his duties as manager, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
With Servais out, the Mariners plan to name Dan Wilson as the team's next manager. As such, Wilson will look to navigate the team's final 34 games in hopes of making the postseason, which remains very much in reach.
Seattle sits at 64–64 on the year. Despite some outstanding pitching, their lineup has been woeful throughout the campaign, owning a team batting average of .216, the worst in MLB.
Servais had been the skipper for the M's since 2016, having overseen 1,322 games with the franchise. He owns a career record of 680–642 but only led the team to the postseason once.
As for Wilson, he played 12 of his 14 MLB seasons in Seattle from 1994 to 2005. It's a somewhat unusual hire given that he's never been on a MLB coaching staff or been a manager at any level. He's recently been a special assignment coordinator for the organization, and Rosenthal reports he has a close relationship with catcher Cal Raleigh.
The division remains in play for the Mariners, who currently sit in second place in the AL West and are five games behind the Houston Astros.