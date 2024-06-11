SI

MLB Fans Loved Seeing a Good Dog Crushing a Hot Dog at Mariners Game

This dog was living its best life.

Andy Nesbitt

This dog lived its best life at Monday night's White Sox-Mariners game.
This dog lived its best life at Monday night's White Sox-Mariners game.
Life can be tough at times. And when it gets tough we need to find a hero who can lift us out of the doldrums and let us see all the good there is on this goofy planet of ours.

Our hero presented itself Monday night in the form a beautiful golden retriever at the White Sox-Mariners game in Seattle. What did this good boy (or girl) do? It happily took down a hot dog with some mustard and ketchup on it while giving absolutely no hecks.

Look at this pup living its absolute best life while crushing some delicious calories:

Everyone rightfully loved it:

