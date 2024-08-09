Mariners Had One of the Most Improbable Walk-Off Wins of MLB Season
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers, 4-3, at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night, earning the victory thanks to one of the most thrilling walk-offs of the MLB season.
Here's how it played out.
Down by two runs with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger stepped up the plate. The Mariners were down to their last strike when Haniger, who had just fouled off a 1-2 slider, lined a fastball into right field.
The ball seemed destined to hit the outfield grass either way, but Tigers outfielder Ryan Vilade went for broke, diving for the ball in an attempt to end the game right then and there.
An outfielder's worst nightmare ensued. The ball got behind Vilade and all hell broke loose.
Haniger's double cleared the bases and the Mariners won the game as the 27,927 fans at T-Mobile Park collectively erupted.
When asked about his ill-fated dive after the game, Vilade acknowledged that not making the play "sucked" but said he would continue to be aggressive moving forward.
"Yeah I got a good jump on it," Vilade said. "Thought I had it. I didn't."
"I think I got a good jump to where ... Catch it, the game's over, we're celebrating here. Should have caught it and it sucks I didn't."
Here's how improbable Seattle's walk-off win was, according to OPTA Stats.
So improbable that, dating back to 1988, a team in that situation hadn't won until the Mariners did Thursday night. And that's why you always stay at the game until the very end, folks.