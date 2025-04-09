Mariners Infielder Deftly Pulled Off the Coolest Double Play of the MLB Season
The 2025 MLB season is still very young but we already have one of the coolest double plays we might see all year thanks to Seattle Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore.
Making this play even more impressive was that it came in a tie game in the top of the 11th inning with the bases loaded. Moore fielded a hard smash down the line but lost control of the ball. He was then able to scoop it back up, step on third base, and fire a strike over to first to end the inning.
The Astros scored a run in the 12th inning to win the game, 2-1, but that doesn't take away anything from this play by Moore.
Too good.
