SI

Mariners Infielder Deftly Pulled Off the Coolest Double Play of the MLB Season

Andy Nesbitt

Seattle Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore throws to first base for a double play to end the top of the eleventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore throws to first base for a double play to end the top of the eleventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 MLB season is still very young but we already have one of the coolest double plays we might see all year thanks to Seattle Mariners third baseman Dylan Moore.

Making this play even more impressive was that it came in a tie game in the top of the 11th inning with the bases loaded. Moore fielded a hard smash down the line but lost control of the ball. He was then able to scoop it back up, step on third base, and fire a strike over to first to end the inning.

The Astros scored a run in the 12th inning to win the game, 2-1, but that doesn't take away anything from this play by Moore.

Too good.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB