Mariners Make Disappointing Call on Bryan Woo for ALDS Against Tigers
The Mariners left All-Star pitcher Bryan Woo off their AL Division Series roster ahead of Game 1 against the Tigers Saturday.
Woo hasn't pitched since Sep. 19 as he's dealt with pectoral inflammation, which will now keep him out of Seattle's first postseason series. Should the Mariners get past the Tigers and advance to the AL Championship Series, he'd be able to return if he's ready to go.
Woo's absence is a big blow for Seattle as the righthander started 30 games and had a 15-7 record in the regular season, earning his first All-Star nod along the way. He has a team-best 2.94 ERA among starters and also leads the team with 198 strikeouts.
Seattle hosts the first two games of the series and will give the ball to George Kirby in Game 1 as Luis Castillo is expected to start Game 2 against Detroit's ace Tarik Skubal. Castillo made 32 starts this season with a 18-11 record, 3.54 ERA and 162 strikeouts. Kirby started 23 games, notching 12 wins and striking out 137 batters with a 4.21 ERA.
First pitch between the Mariners and Tigers to open their ALDS matchup is slated for 8:38 p.m. ET Saturday at T-Mobile Park as Troy Melton toes the rubber for Detroit before Skubal gets the ball Sunday.