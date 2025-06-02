Mariners Minor Leaguer Got News of His Major League Call-Up in the Sweetest Way
Every baseball player dreams of the moment they get called up to the big leagues.
Thanks to modern camera technology and the social media presence of teams across Major League Baseball, now fans often get to share in the moment as well.
Such was the case on Sunday, when the Mariners posted a video of Cole Young getting the news that he had been called up. The moment came while Young was in the middle of a game for the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers.
Young’s manager pulled him over and said he was getting pulled from the game and heading up to the majors. As the news washed over him, Young repeatedly says, “I don’t know what to do right now,” while wearing a huge smile across his face.
Young shared hugs with many of his teammates before heading back to the locker room.
Before making his major league debut, Young was one of the top prospects in all of baseball, so his call-up was far from a shock, but it’s still clear that the moment meant a ton to the 21-year-old.
It was only the start of Young’s magical weekend.
On Saturday night, Young finally took the field for the Mariners for the first time. In the bottom of the 11th, he came through with a walk-off fielder’s choice that brought the house down at T-Mobile Park.
"I can’t even describe the past 24 hours,” Young said after the game. “It has been insane. I never thought I would be in that situation, to hit a walk-off in my debut. That was unreal.”
Not bad for your first day at your new job.