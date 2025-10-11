SI

Mariners Name Game 1 Starter for ALCS vs. Blue Jays After 15-Inning Marathon

Seattle has to recover quickly after one of the greatest wins in franchise history.

Patrick Andres

Bryce Miller will get the ball for the Mariners on Sunday.
Bryce Miller will get the ball for the Mariners on Sunday. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the Mariners, winning the longest winner-take-all game in MLB history was one thing. Winning a game 48 hours later will be quite another.

During its surreal 3–2 victory over the Tigers on Friday to close out the American League Division Series, Seattle burned through seven pitchers en route to its first American League Championship Series since 2001. On Sunday, the Mariners will head east to open the ALCS against the Blue Jays.

Seattle announced Saturday that Bryce Miller—its starter in Game 4 of the ALDS—would start Game 1.

Miller, 27, pitched 4 1/3 innings against Detroit on Wednesday. He gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out two, taking a no-decision in a 9–3 defeat.

The Texas A&M product struggled this regular season after a good 2024. In 18 starts, he went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings. He will oppose Toronto pitcher Kevin Gausman.

If Mariners fans have heard it once, they've heard it a thousand times: Seattle is the only MLB franchise never to have reached the World Series.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB