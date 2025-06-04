Mariners Pitcher Claims Liner to Face That Left Him Bloodied 'Didn't Even Hurt'
Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby hasn't been able to find the form that made him an All-Star in 2023 but he's going to continue to lay it all out on the field. Kirby, who surrendered two earned runs over five innings in a 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, escaped from an injury scare no worse for wear. The right-hander was able to slightly deflect an Ramon Urias line drive honing in on his face in the fifth inning.
Still, it made solid contact with Kirby's jaw before bounding to first base for a 1-3 putout. Kirby, though bleeding from the mouth, was able to walk off the field on what turned out to be his final pitch. But in a quote perhaps inspired by the tough guys competing for the Stanley Cup, Kirby said postgame that despite the blood and bruise, a 102.7 rocket off the jaw, was no big deal.
“I didn't even hurt, honestly,” Kirby said. “It got my hand -- like 50/50, hand/mouth, but we're good. There’s nothing wrong with it.”
The defeat dropped the Mariners out of first place in the American League West, which now is led by the Houston Astros.