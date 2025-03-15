Mariners Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje, a Switch-Pitcher, Is a Sight to Behold
Switch-hitters are common across baseball, but have you ever seen a switch-pitcher? Well, if not, Seattle Mariners prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje is here to fix that.
The Mariners chose Cijntje with the 15th pick in the 2024 MLB draft. Now, the Mississippi State product is throwing for Seattle at Spring Breakout, a showcase event for the best prospects across MLB farm systems.
Friday night, Cijntje stood atop the mound and threw back-to-back pitches with opposite arms. First, he got Travis Bazzana, the top pick in the 2024 draft, to ground out with a 92-mph heater from his left arm. Then, he switched to the right arm for the next at bat, hurling a 95-mph fastball from the opposite side mere seconds later.
“That's something special,” Bazzana, the top Cleveland Guardians prospect, said of Cijntje via MLB.com. “You don't really see that ever. I think he's got a bright future, and it was cool to battle.”
After the initial out against Bazzana, Cijntje threw right-handed for the rest of his two-inning outing. He even struck out Bazzana with his right arm for the final out of his night.
Pat Venditte, who played in the big leagues from 2015 to '20, is the most recent pitcher to throw with both arms in the MLB. He pitched for six different teams as a reliever, mainly with his right arm against right-handed hitters while switching to the left for left-handed hitters. His unique style prompted a new rule requiring pitchers to indicate the hand he intends to pitch with before an at-bat, known as the "Pat Venditte Rule."
According to MLB.com, the Mariners intend to develop Cijntje as a right-handed starter because it's his better pitching arm with a deeper arsenal where he can reach a higher velocity. But he still has plenty of upside as a lefty, too.
Cijntje, who was born in the Netherlands but primarily grew up in Curaçao, grew up as a switch-pitcher. He pitched from both sides during the 2016 Little League World Series as a member of the team which represented his hometown of Willemstad, Curaçao.
One day, we'll likely see him as one of the rare pitchers who needs to keep the Pat Venditte Rule in mind on the mound.