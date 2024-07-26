Mariners Acquire Randy Arozarena From Rays Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners have acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports and announcements from the clubs.
Francys Romero was first to report news of the deal.
In exchange for Arozarena, the Rays acquired outfielder Aidan Smith, pitcher Brody Hopkins and a player to be named later, the club confirmed in a post onto its account on X, formerly Twitter.
The Mariners (53-51) have dropped eight of their last 10 games and placed two-time All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list with a high ankle sprain after a collision with the wall during Sunday's win over the Houston Astros. The club also placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 10-day IL with a fractured pinky.
The Mariners' lineup ranks 28th in runs scored and OPS, and the club has gotten little production from its outfield, aside from Rodriguez, this season.
By dealing for Arozarena, a 2023 All-Star and the 2020 American League Championship Series MVP, the Mariners are hoping to inject a spark into the batting order.
Arozarena, 29, has endured a bit of a down year by his standards, but has been swinging a hot bat in July, having posted a .913 OPS with four home runs, seven doubles, nine RBI and six stolen bases during that span. He has been among the most coveted players at the deadline, with the Los Angeles Dodgers also reportedly interested in his services.
In six MLB seasons, Arozarena has produced a .256/.345/.441 slash line with 86 home runs and 96 stolen bases.
Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operatiosn Justin Hollander said the following in a statement.
"Randy is a dynamic, high-energy all-around player who has excelled in the biggest moments on the biggest stages. He’s going to be a great addition to our clubhouse and lineup."