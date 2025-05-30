SI

Mariners Shortstop Thrown Out During Meltdown Over Truly Horrible Strike Three Call

JP Crawford lets the umpire have a piece of his mind.
JP Crawford lets the umpire have a piece of his mind. / Photo by Stephen Brashear / Getty Image
The Washington Nationals beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Thursday. It was an especially rough outing for Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford who went 0-for-3 before he got ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth inning.

Actually, that's a bit of an undersell. Crawford had one of the more animated meltdowns you'll ever see after he was called out on a pitch way outside the strike zone and according to home plate umpire Andy Fletcher.

Crawford was in an 0-2 hole when Nationals pitcher Mackenzie Gore threw what should have been ball one way off the plate. Instead, Fletcher punched him out.

And then Crawford got thrown out and went on an absolute tirade.

Here's how MLB.com visualizes where strike three was:

JP Crawford’s new strike zone
JP Crawford didn’t like this strike three call. / MLB.com

A look at Fletcher's umpire scorecard from the game shows that Crawford was probably not alone in his feelings about the zone, though things worked out pretty well for Gore, who scattered four hits in six innings of shutout work in the win.

