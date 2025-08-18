Mariners' Victor Robles Issues Apology for Throwing Bat at Pitcher
Victor Robles has apologized for the weekend incident where he threw a bat at a minor league pitcher after he was hit by another pitch while on a rehab assignment with the Seattle Mariners' Triple A Tacoma Rainiers. Robles returned from the IL last week after missing four months because of a dislocated shoulder suffered while crashing into the fence making a catch back in April.
Robles was hit twice in his first game back and again in his second game. By the time a pitch came up and in during the sixth game of the series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday, Robles had had enough.
Late last night he posted an apology on Instagram.
I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the beset of men, and I understand how that may have affected not just game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.”
Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve bene doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.
Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you — my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in this league.
I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love.
Thank you.
Robles was released by the Washington Nationals in June 2024 and signed with the Mariners and appeared in 77 games for Seattle last season. He had started the first 10 games of the season for Seattle this year before he was injured.