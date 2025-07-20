SI

Mariners' Weirdest RBI of MLB Season Had Announcers So Confused

Andy Nesbitt

The Mariners found a wild way to tie the game in the 10th inning.
The Seattle Mariners were able to rally past the Houston Astros in 11 innings on Saturday and they benefited from one of the weirdest RBIs you'll ever see.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the 10th and having runners on second and third, Josh Hader's inside pitch looked to get a piece of Dylan Moore. The ball then bounced in front of the plate and Seattle's Cal Raleigh ran home and crossed the plate.

On closer look, the ball didn't hit Moore; instead, it hit the bottom of his bat. Raleigh's heads-up base running paid off as it was ruled the ball was in play and that the run counted.

Houston challenged the call but it stood after replays showed the ball clearly hit Moore's bat.

The announcers were rightfully really confused at first, but it ended up being the right call.

After tying the game on that play, the Mariners won it on Cole Young's RBI single in the 11th. Seattle improved to 53-45 on the year and now sit just three games back of the Astros in the AL West.

