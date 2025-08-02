Marlins Capitalize on Yankees' Collapse With Wild Slow-Dribbler for Walk-Off Run
The game between the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees Friday night had it all.
Grand slams, bullpen collapses, drastic comebacks, players debuting for their new teams after the trade deadline and even major league debuts. And runs—lots of runs. The Yankees took a 9-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh before the Marlins scored six runs on New York's new-look bullpen additions to miraculously come back.
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe then tied the game in the eighth before New York reclaimed the lead with two runs in the top of the ninth. The Marlins weren't done though, tying the game again in the bottom of the ninth as catcher Agustín Ramírez stepped up to the plate with one out and a runner on third.
He just needed a fly ball to end the game, but ended up doing the opposite of that.
Ramírez sent a chopper straight into the dirt right in front of home plate as Xavier Edwards dashed in from third. Yankees catcher Austin Wells went to field the ball, which left nobody at home covering the plate, allowing Edwards to slide in before Wells could get back for an electric walk-off win.
New Yankees relievers Jake Bird, David Bednar and Camilo Doval gave up nine combined runs in their Yankee debuts, which includes the blown save from Doval in the ninth. A rough start for the new-look pen, but you have to give credit to the Marlins for finding a way to come out on top.