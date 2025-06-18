SI

Marlins Catcher Didn't Even Realize He Hit One of the Most Improbable Ground Balls

Nick Fortes had no idea he hit a ball in play.

Blake Silverman

Marlins catcher Fortes didn't knw what happened after he tried to get our of the way of an inside pitch
Marlins catcher Fortes didn't knw what happened after he tried to get our of the way of an inside pitch / Screengrab via @MLB on X/Twitter and NBC Sports Philadelphia
In this story:

Another day, another baseball play we’ve never seen before.

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes wanted to swing with two strikes against him in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. But after starting his swing, he tried to pull back, a move which would result in a strike or a ball depending on the umpire’s call 9,999 times out of 10,000.

But somehow, Fortes’s check swing turned into a grounder, as the 93-mph heater miraculously made contact with the knob of his bat and redirected the dribbling ball into the infield.

He didn't realize the ball was in play, waiting a moment to see what happened before he ran to first. While Fortes was thrown out at first, but the runners on first and second advanced a bag on the fielder's choice—they both later came in to score.

You can watch the wild sequence and heads-up play from Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm here:

You can file that away in your things you don't see every day folder.

The Marlins and Phillies are in the midst of a four-game weekday series at loanDepot Park in Miami. The Phillies took the first game of the series 5-2 on Monday.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB