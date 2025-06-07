Marlins Catcher Drills Teammate in Head With Hard Throw During Warm-Ups
The Miami Marlins took on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Unfortunately for Ryan Weathers, the matchup featured some friendly fire between innings.
In Weathers's fifth start of the season he got absolutely beaned in the head by his own catcher. During warm-ups Weathers threw his last pitch and began to walk off the mound. Catcher Nick Fortes reared back to fire the baseball to second base to practice against steal attempts. But either Weathers walked where he wasn't supposed to or Fortes didn't get enough air under the ball, because the throw ended up drilling Weathers right in the dome.
He fell to the ground in immediate pain but would stay in the game.
Ouch. Don't see that very often.
Weathers did stay in the game but gave up four runs in three innings before he was yanked, making for another tough day for the 23-38 Marlins.