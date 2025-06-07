SI

Marlins Catcher Drills Teammate in Head With Hard Throw During Warm-Ups

Some friendly fire in the Marlins-Rays game.

Liam McKeone

Nick Fortes with friendly fire on Ryan Weathers
Nick Fortes with friendly fire on Ryan Weathers
The Miami Marlins took on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Unfortunately for Ryan Weathers, the matchup featured some friendly fire between innings.

In Weathers's fifth start of the season he got absolutely beaned in the head by his own catcher. During warm-ups Weathers threw his last pitch and began to walk off the mound. Catcher Nick Fortes reared back to fire the baseball to second base to practice against steal attempts. But either Weathers walked where he wasn't supposed to or Fortes didn't get enough air under the ball, because the throw ended up drilling Weathers right in the dome.

He fell to the ground in immediate pain but would stay in the game.

Ouch. Don't see that very often.

Weathers did stay in the game but gave up four runs in three innings before he was yanked, making for another tough day for the 23-38 Marlins.

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

