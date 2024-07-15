Marlins' Dane Myers Fractures Ankle After Ejection Against Reds
On Saturday, the Miami Marlins fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 10-3, in the second contest of the final three-game road trip before the All-Star break. The loss did not come without fireworks from the visiting side, as Marlins outfielder Dane Myers got ejected in the top of the eighth inning for strongly disagreeing with a call.
Up to bat with two strikes, Myers was called out on a check swing by home plate umpire Derek Thomas. After an animated argument by Myers, he was ejected by Thomas, which did not improve his mood. Myers continued to angrily gesture all the way back to the clubhouse.
But his outward expression of frustration did not stop once he escaped the view of the cameras.
On Sunday, Myers revealed to reporters he had fractured his ankle after the ejection because he "took a swipe" at the clubhouse door with his foot on his way in, as told by The Athletic's Lauren Merola. The outfielder further noted that he will not be undergoing surgery right now and will attempt to recover through rest and rehabilitation.
The Miami Herald's Craig Mish reported Myers is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with the injury.
Myers has appeared in 40 games for the Marlins so far this year, who enter the break with 33 wins on the season, the second-fewest in all of baseball. The 28-year-old outfielder is slashing .269/.286/.644 in his second season appearing regularly in the lineup for the big league club.
A tough way to miss a few months, that's for sure.