Marlins First Baseman Got Plunked In a Very Unfortunate Spot on Throw Across Diamond
The Miami Marlins entered Friday night's action in the cellar of the National League East with a 12-18 record. But let no one suggest, even for a minute, that the roster is not laying it all on the line and sacrificing what is most dear to them in the quest for victory. Even by accident.
Already down 6-0 to the Athletics in the top of the fifth inning, first baseman Matt Mervis attempted to scoop a low throw from shortstop Xavier Edwards. Which he did. But not in the way he would have preferred.
For his heroic work, Mervis was rewarded for going viral and having his pain reduced to a movie line from the early-aughts comedy classic Dodgeball: A True Underdog story. It's a cruel world.
Let this be a reminder to always wear the necessary protection while stepping between those white lines.