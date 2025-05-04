Marlins Hero Had Such a Powerful Line After Crushing Walk-Off Grand Slam
Kyle Stowers authored Major League Baseball's best moment of the day, then followed it up with the best line we've heard in quite a while.
On Saturday, the Miami Marlins right fielder stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with his team trailing the Athletics 6-5. The bases were loaded with two outs, and he was facing A's star closer, Mason Miller. The first pitch Miller threw was a 101-mph fastball that Stowers launched over the left centerfield wall for a walk-off grand slam.
After the game and a raucous celebration, Stowers was asked about the at-bat and what he was thinking as he prepared to step to the plate. He unleashed a phenomenal line that should be immediately placed on T-shirts.
"When (Xavier Edwards) got to 3-0, I was like 'OK, he's going to walk him' and the thought that was going through my head is, you don't rise to the occasion, you sink to the level of your preparation," Stowers said.
Love it.
Stowers has been outstanding this season, not only did the 27-year-old secure a 9-6 win on Saturday, he also upped his batting average to .324 and his OPS to .944 with his sixth home run of the year.