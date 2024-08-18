SI

Marlins Pulled Off Coolest Double Play vs. Mets After Outfielder Slammed Into Wall

Karl Rasmussen

Miami Marlins OF Jesus Sanchez receives the ball from Derek Hill after a catch on a fly ball from New York Mets batter Pete Alonso.
Miami Marlins OF Jesus Sanchez receives the ball from Derek Hill after a catch on a fly ball from New York Mets batter Pete Alonso. / Screenshot via MLB
In this story:

The Miami Marlins managed to escape a first-inning jam against the New York Mets on Sunday thanks to a sensational double play turned by nearly half of the defense.

After Pete Alonso launched a fly ball out to the warning track, Marlins center fielder Derek Hill chased it down and crashed hard into the wall. Mark Vientos saw the catch and attempted to tag up from second and get all the way around to score.

With Vientos booking it along the base paths, Hill quickly flipped the ball to Jesus Sanchez, who fired it into a cutoff man. From there, the Marlins were able to beat Vientos to the plate, securing the improbable 8-9-4-2 double play to end the first inning.

Take a look at what can be be described as an unreal team effort.

That's one the whole team will be celebrating.

Hill's catch alone was prolific, as he careened into the wall and put his body on the line to secure the out. His awareness to pass the ball over to Sanchez, who was already on his feet and ready to get the ball in, was crucial in gunning Vientos down before he reached the plate.

A few more feet and Alonso would've given New York a 3–0 lead. Instead, the inning ended in dramatic fashion with the game still scoreless.

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/MLB