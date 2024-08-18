Marlins Pulled Off Coolest Double Play vs. Mets After Outfielder Slammed Into Wall
The Miami Marlins managed to escape a first-inning jam against the New York Mets on Sunday thanks to a sensational double play turned by nearly half of the defense.
After Pete Alonso launched a fly ball out to the warning track, Marlins center fielder Derek Hill chased it down and crashed hard into the wall. Mark Vientos saw the catch and attempted to tag up from second and get all the way around to score.
With Vientos booking it along the base paths, Hill quickly flipped the ball to Jesus Sanchez, who fired it into a cutoff man. From there, the Marlins were able to beat Vientos to the plate, securing the improbable 8-9-4-2 double play to end the first inning.
Take a look at what can be be described as an unreal team effort.
That's one the whole team will be celebrating.
Hill's catch alone was prolific, as he careened into the wall and put his body on the line to secure the out. His awareness to pass the ball over to Sanchez, who was already on his feet and ready to get the ball in, was crucial in gunning Vientos down before he reached the plate.
A few more feet and Alonso would've given New York a 3–0 lead. Instead, the inning ended in dramatic fashion with the game still scoreless.