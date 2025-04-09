SI

Marlins’ Single-A Team Sets New Record for Walks in Loss, Gets Roasted by Announcer

They also hit three batters and threw three wild pitches.

A Dunedin Blue Jays player earns one of 22 walks during a game against the Jupiter Hammerheads.
A Dunedin Blue Jays player earns one of 22 walks during a game against the Jupiter Hammerheads.
The Jupiter Hammerheads are the single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. On Tuesday they began a six-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays and it did not go well. The Blue Jays won 19-5 and it was even uglier than the final score suggests.

The Hammerheads pitchers combined to give up just nine hits, but walked 22 batters, which is apparently a minor league record.

They issued six bases-loaded walks and hit three batters, with one of those HBP's coming with the bases loaded for another run. They also threw three wild pitches, with one of them allowing a run to score.

The home team's announcer could barely take it.

"This is only my fifth season," he said. "And I’ve been in baseball a little under a decade because of my college days. I’ve never written so many RBI walks in a book before. This is, listen, I know that I’m supposed to be optimistic about our team here, but I mean, come on guys. I could go out there. Let me loosen up my shoulder. I’ll go help things out. Because you’ve gotta put it over the plate. You’ve gotta give your defense a shot. They’ve not been given a shot all game."

With five games remaining in this early season series it can only get better.

