Marlins Unveil New City Connect Uniforms, and Fans Were Not Impressed
The Miami Marlins were the latest MLB team to unveil their new-look City Connect uniforms for the 2025 season, and it got a pretty strong reaction from the fan base.
The Marlins paid tribute to their roots in Miami, using the familiar "Miami Vice" theme to create the black, teal and pink uniforms.
"This jersey is woven with the threads of our past. Infused with the teal of our legacy and accents of pink that bright lights that paint an electric glow in the city where the party never ends. This gear is a symbol of who we are. Bold and united. It's a blend of history and hope, tradition and innovation," the team said in a video debuting the uniforms.
The Marlins announced the jerseys would first be worn by the team during its May 3 game against the Athletics at LoanDepot Park.
There were many mixed reactions to the uniforms, with both the "305" hat and the sentiment that the Miami Vice theme was overused serving as frequent points of criticism. Have a look at what MLB fans said about the new City Connect uniforms: