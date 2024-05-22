Unhittable A's Closer Mason Miller Is on a Historic Run
Mason Miller continues to own opposing hitters. Now, the Oakland A's closer's dominance has gotten historical.
In Miller's last 15 games, he has allowed no runs or walks, while striking out 40 hitters in 19.1 innings. According to MLB's Sarah Langs, that makes him the first pitcher since at least 1901 with a scoreless 15-game span with more than 35 strikeouts and fewer than five walks. Just incredible stuff.
In 16 games this season, Miller has a 0.89 ERA, a 0.59 WHIP and 41 strikeouts against five walks in 20.1 innings. He has also converted all nine of his save opportunities and has already posted a 1.4 WAR, which is 15th among American League pitchers. And he's a reliever.
Miller's StatCast page is like a Nebraska football game, just a sea of red. He's in the 100th percentile in xERA (0.82), xBA (.088), fastball velocity (100.9), chase rate (40.5), whiff rate (48.7), K rate (56.2) and hard hit rate (18.5). That's just wild.
It's likely Miller will be a top target as the 2024 traded deadline approaches but, as of now, the A's are asking for a massive haul in return. And given how he's throwing now, the price tag is likely increasing.
The 25-year-old righty was drafted as a starter out of Gardner-Webb University, but was moved to the bullpen this season after an injury last season. Miller missed four months in 2023 after suffering spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. That will be a concern for any team trading for him, given the stress put on his elbow with every pitch.
As for now, Miller is healthy and proving to be as dominant as any pitcher in baseball.