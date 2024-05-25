Matt Chapman Made the Defensive Play of the Year to Break the Mets' Hearts
The San Francisco Giants won a thriller against the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field. The Giants scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead and added an insurance run in the ninth that ended up deciding the game.
In the bottom of the ninth the Mets plated a run to make it 8-7 and then loaded the bases with just one out. With Camilo Doval on the mound, two outs and a 3-2 count Mark Vientos hit a dribbler dowh the third base line. That's when Matt Chapman came running in to barehand the ball and make one of the best throws of the season to force Vientos out at first.
Just an insane play. There's a reason Chapman has won four Gold Glove awards. Sure, he didn't actually utilize his glove on this play, but they don't give a Gold Hand award so he'll have to settle.
If Chapman doesn't field this ball cleanly and make an incredible throw, New York would have tied the game. And if the throw got away from LaMonte Wade Jr., San Francisco would have lost right then and there. It would have been a thrilling comeback victory for the Mets.
Instead, New York's fans had to walk to the subway, shaking their heads the entire way. This was the team's fourth consecutive loss and it's dropped 11 of their last 14. When the opposing team is making plays like this, it actually makes perfect sense.