First Look at Prized Free Agent Acquisition Max Fried in Yankees Gear
Max Fried has officially begun his time with the New York Yankees.
On Thursday, we got our first look at Fried in Yankees gear as pictures emerged from the team's training facility in Tampa, Florida. The 31-year-old looked right at home.
Fried was the franchise's big acquisition this offseason. After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency, the Yankees pivoted and inked Fried to the largest contract ever for a left-handed pitcher. They gave the two-time All-Star an eight-year deal worth $218 million.
New York's newest hurler will join a loaded rotation that features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman.
Fried is one of MLB's steadiest pitchers and proved that over the past eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He hasn't posted an ERA higher than 3.25 since 2019. During the 2024 campaign, he went 11–10 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 166 strikeouts against 57 walks in 174 1/3 innings.
He should fit in perfectly with that Yankees starting rotation.