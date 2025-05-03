Max Scherzer Trolls Umpire By Pretending to Flip Coin for Ball and Strike Calls
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer decided to have some fun in the dugout on Friday night during his team's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.
With teammate Chris Bassitt on the bump in a 2-2 tie, the two-time World Series champion was caught by SportsNet cameras mimicking umpire CB Bucknor, pretending to flip a coin to determine balls and strikes behind the plate.
Here's a video of the hilarious gesture:
"I think we all know what Max Scherzer is doing here," the broadcast relayed. "The picture tells the story."
Scherzer himself couldn't help but smirk.
The 40-year-old, eight-time All-Star signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays back in February, but has started just one game in 2025 due to right thumb inflammation. Scherzer was placed on the IL the following day, March 30, but reportedly threw a "heavy bullpen" recently, signaling that he's on the mend.