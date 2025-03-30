Max Scherzer Lands on IL After Exiting First Start With Blue Jays
Max Scherzer managed just 45 pitches before being pulled from his first start with the Toronto Blue Jays, and now the veteran right-hander is set for a stint on the injured list.
The Blue Jays announced they have placed Scherzer on the 15-day IL with what the team described as right thumb inflammation. Toronto promoted left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Scherzer threw just three innings on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles and surrendered two home runs in the opening frame. He struck out one batter and gave up three hits without a walk.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that Scherzer will see a specialist for a closer look at the issue with his hand. It's not immediately clear if the 40-year-old will be ready to return from IL after 15 days.
The three-time Cy Young winner signed with Toronto during the offseason after spending the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers. Injuries have plagued him throughout the last few seasons, limiting him to just 19 starts in 2023 and nine starts in '24. Now, after one appearance in '25, Scherzer already finds himself shelved with a hand ailment.