Max Scherzer's Status for Opening Day in Jeopardy After Flare Up of Lingering Injury
Max Scherzer's health will be of paramount importance for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025, but it seems he's already dealing with a relatively concerning ailment just over a week before Opening Day.
Scherzer had his upcoming spring training start delayed by the Blue Jays due to right thumb soreness. The 40-year-old spoke to reporters on Monday and offered insight into the injury, indicating it's something he's been dealing with for a few years now.
"My thumb hurts. It hurts to grip the ball," Scherzer said via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "The critical thing I've learned over the years here is that your thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health. Unfortunately, this is what I've been dealing with since 2023."
Scherzer pitched a simulated game at the team's complex on Monday but has had issues with his recovery after throwing. The team will see how his thumb responds to the simulated game over the next couple of days. If it doesn't respond well, that would put his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy.
Scherzer noted that there's a "danger" to pitching with a thumb injury, as it could be the catalyst for other injuries, including shoulder issues.
The three-time Cy Young winner hasn't pitched more than 153 innings in a season since 2021 and made just nine starts in '24 for the Texas Rangers. Across 43 1/3 innings last year, Scherzer recorded a 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 10 walks.