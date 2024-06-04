Media Mob Surrounds Ippei Mizuhara at Courthouse in Unreal Scene
Ippei Mizuhara, the former translator for Shohei Ohtani, pleaded guilty to multiple bank and tax fraud charges in federal court on Tuesday morning. With the guilty pleas Major League Baseball has closed its investigation, saying they consider Shohei Ohtani a victim of fraud, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Ohtani also released a statement saying he wanted to “sincerely thank the authorities for finishing their thorough and effective investigation so quickly and uncovering all the evidence." Ohanit now plans to focus on "playing and winning ballgames."
Despite the distractions that began at the very start of the season, the Dodgers have amassed a 38-23 record, which is the secon best in the National League. Ohtani leads the Dodgers in doubles,home runs, batting average, slugging and OPS.
When Mizuhara arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday morning there was a media mob waiting and they had not dispersed by the time he left. Mizuhara did not end up making any remarks or respond to any of the questions that were shouted at him, but that didn't stop the assembled press from trying to get a comment.
Overall, it was quite a notable day for Major League Baseball on the gambling front. In addition to Mizuhara pleading guilty, Tucupita Marcano of the San Diego Padres was banned for life for betting on baseball and four other players were suspended for a year.