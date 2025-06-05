Mets Blow Late Lead vs. Dodgers After Disastrous Error on Play at the Plate
The New York Mets were holding onto a late lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Thursday's game, but a brutal defensive mishap led to the Dodgers tying the game up.
With runners on the corners and one out, Andy Pages hit a ground ball to third base, which was fielded cleanly by Brett Baty. Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who was the runner on third, took off towards home plate. Baty attempted to make a play at the plate and threw the ball to Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, but the throw was in the dirt, causing the ball to deflect into the air. Reed Garrett, who was on the mound for New York, managed to catch the ball in mid-air, but when he attempted to tag out Smith, he collided with Alvarez who was still searching for the ball.
Mayhem.
Have a look at the bonkers defensive miscue from the Mets:
The multiple mishaps by New York's defense enabled Smith to score the tying run, and things got even worse from there.
A few batters later, Los Angeles outfielder Michael Conforto, who previously played for the Mets, drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single to make it a 6–5 game. Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott was able to close things out in the ninth inning, capping off the comeback home win.