Mets Broadcast Signs Off With Despairing Message After Fifth Straight Loss
No one does drama quite like the New York Mets.
The franchise's two World Series titles, after all, have legitimate claims as the unlikeliest and most thrilling in baseball history. Even when they are bad—and they have been bad a lot, dating back to the franchise's 1962 inception—they are rarely boring.
This year, the Mets are muddling through their second straight uninspiring season after a 101–61 campaign in 2022. After a 7–2 loss to the San Francisco Giants that dropped New York to 21–30 on the season, the Mets' broadcasting team was left in utterly hopeless straits.
"Our coverage begins tomorrow at one o'clock. And remember, the sun will come out tomorrow," veteran broadcaster Gary Cohen said as he signed off. "As difficult as that may be to realize."
New York has lost five straight games after being swept by the Cleveland Guardians this week, and now finds itself 15.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.