Mets Broadcast Team Barks Back at Michael Kay in the Best Way Possible

The Yankees and Mets broadcast teams are making the most of the Subway Series rivalry.

May 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets logo on the sleeve of J.D. Martinez during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Who knew, that as the 2024 Subway Series kicked off in Queens this week, the most entertaining part of the cross-town rivalry would be off the field? The two channels that broadcast most Mets (SNY) and Yankees (YES) games, locked horns.

On The Michael Kay Show, YES play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay went on a rant complaining about an advertisement that ran during the show. The ad, produced by SNY, was promoting the coverage of the Mets home network, claiming it was the "best broadcast booth in baseball."

Kay said that he felt the team he's a part of is the best.

It was a rant that went on for over four minutes. "I'm supposed to sit there and take it laying down?" Kay asked. "I'll take O'Neill, Cone, and me over Gar, Ron, and Keith, I would! I mean, they're great. But so is our booth."

Kay made it clear he was fine with his company taking SNY's money for the ad, but also suggested it was crazy to assume he would simply ignore the ad.

Well, SNY responded to Kay's multi-minute rant with a simple restatement, posting a picture of their booth saying, "The Best Booth in Baseball," ahead of the Wednesday night game.

The Mets were unfazed by Kay's rant and stood by their claim. You have to respect it.

On the field, the Mets also got off to a hot start, going up on the Yankees 3–0 in the bottom of the third to kick off the scoring.

