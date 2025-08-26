Mets Call Up Top Prospect Jonah Tong to Start in Friday's Game
The Mets are calling up their No. 4 prospect, minor league pitching star Jonah Tong to start Friday's game vs. the Marlins in New York. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed the news when speaking to media on Tuesday.
"I think it's all about dominating the minor leagues," Mendoza said. "It's hard to keep him there."
Tong's future in MLB will be determined "one start at a time," Mendoza noted.
"Dominating" is definitely the right word to describe Tong's minor league performances this season. Tong leads the minor leagues with 179 strikeouts. On top of that, the 22-year-old has not allowed a run in 11 2/3 innings since being promoted to Triple A Syracuse on Aug. 11. He previously pitched in 20 games for Double A Binghamton. Across both stops this season, Tong is 10–5 with a 1.43 ERA in 22 starts.
The Mets just placed right-handed pitcher Frank Montas on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season, on Monday. Additionally, right-hander Reed Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with right elbow inflammation.