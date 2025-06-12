SI

Mets’ Edwin Diaz Had Classy Move for Ball Boy After His Embarrassing Slip on Field

This was a very nice gesture from the Mets star.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @Jolly_Olive
In this story:

A New York Mets' ball boy wasn't having the best night during his team's win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, as cameras caught his embarrassing gaffe that has since gone viral on social media.

In the bottom of fifth inning, Mets' Jared Young fouled off a fastball from Nats pitcher Jake Irvin, and the ball bounced off the boards and back onto the field. The Mets ball boy chased after it onto the grass, but on the way he lost his balance and tumbled forward before appearing to totally face-plant on the field.

Following that unfortunate moment, Mets gameday host Mike Janela reported some good news: Mets' closer Edwin Diaz apparently checked on the ball boy after his slip-up to make sure he was okay and in good spirits.

"I can report that after the next half inning, Edwin Diaz came out from the bullpen to check on and laugh a lot with the ball boy here. The Mets vibes remain pristine," Janela wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

All class from Diaz.

In part due to Diaz's small gesture, the ball boy can walk away from the hapless incident with his head held high. The Mets went on to win 5-0 in the second game of their series against the Nats.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/MLB