Mets’ Edwin Diaz Had Classy Move for Ball Boy After His Embarrassing Slip on Field
A New York Mets' ball boy wasn't having the best night during his team's win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, as cameras caught his embarrassing gaffe that has since gone viral on social media.
In the bottom of fifth inning, Mets' Jared Young fouled off a fastball from Nats pitcher Jake Irvin, and the ball bounced off the boards and back onto the field. The Mets ball boy chased after it onto the grass, but on the way he lost his balance and tumbled forward before appearing to totally face-plant on the field.
Following that unfortunate moment, Mets gameday host Mike Janela reported some good news: Mets' closer Edwin Diaz apparently checked on the ball boy after his slip-up to make sure he was okay and in good spirits.
"I can report that after the next half inning, Edwin Diaz came out from the bullpen to check on and laugh a lot with the ball boy here. The Mets vibes remain pristine," Janela wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
All class from Diaz.
In part due to Diaz's small gesture, the ball boy can walk away from the hapless incident with his head held high. The Mets went on to win 5-0 in the second game of their series against the Nats.