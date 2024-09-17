Mets Fans Had No Patience For Umpire Struggling to Announce Results of Replay Review
The New York Mets made a late-inning comeback to steal a victory from the Washington Nationals in 10 innings on Monday night. The Citi Field faithful were forced to be extremely patient for the big payoff, and that patience was especially tested during the bottom of the eighth, when a close play was sent into the replay center.
They may have thought they were getting a break when third base umpire and crew chief Andy Fletcher had some trouble communicating the decision. At first he indicated the Mets runner had been ruled safe before quickly correcting himself and making the out signal. It was the correct call, but who cares when sudden hopes are immediately dashed?
Umpiring is such a tough job. A slight misspeak can be met with a chorus of boos. During a time when all officiating decisions are being made at some other office. Not for the faint of heart.