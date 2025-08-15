Mets Fans Were in Shambles After Latest Fathomable Collapse vs. Braves
The first half of the season went about as good as the Mets could have hoped. The team jumped out to a comfortable lead in the National League, having gone 45-25 in their first 70 games.
Since then, the wheels have come off completely. New York has lost 13 of its last 15 games and eight of its last nine, many of which have included painstaking blown leads and inexplicably un-clutch performances.
Thursday night was much of the same, as the Mets fell victim to another late blown lead against the rival Braves. New York entered the eighth inning with a 3–2 lead, but trade deadline acquisition Ryan Helsley's struggles out of the bullpen continued as he surrendered a pair of runs to give Atlanta 4–3 lead. The Braves would hold on to win by that same score.
Mets fans wish they could say this was an unbelievable collapse, but given the state of the team of late, it was totally believable.
The loss puts the Mets at 64-57 on the year, and they're just a half-game ahead of the Reds for the final National League wild-card spot.
Naturally, Mets fans were in full panic mode on social media after another disastrous defeat.