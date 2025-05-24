SI

Mets Had the Most Depressing Fireworks Show After 13-Inning Loss to Dodgers

Andy Nesbitt

The Mets had a fireworks show at 1 a.m. after their loss to the Dodgers.
The New York Mets rallied back to force extra innings with three runs in the ninth inning on Friday night before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0, in a 13-inning game that lasted a whopping six hours.

So what did they do at Citi Field after the game was over? Did they ask all the fans to leave quickly so they could clean up the stadium so the workers could head home in the wee hours of what was then Saturday morning?

Nope. Instead, they went on with a planned fireworks show that they asked fans to stick around and watch.

That fireworks show ended up starting at about 1 a.m. and, yes, it ended up looking as depressing as it sounds:

The Mets and Dodgers will run things back Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hopefully that sad smoke has cleared out before then.

