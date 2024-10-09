Mets' Jesse Winker Doesn't Mince Words About Brewers: 'I'll Hate Them Forever'
Jesse Winker isn't a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The New York Mets outfielder has been a big part of his squad's postseason run after the team picked him up from the Washington Nationals before the MLB trade deadline.
Winker had a terrible 2023 season as a member of the Brewers, and when the Mets faced them in the wild card round, he faced loud cheers from the fans. It's safe to say he's not a fan of Milwaukee.
When asked about it, Winker said via The New York Post, "As far as Milwaukee goes. I'll hate them forever."
"It's part of sports, these fans, they can react to you however they want, he continued. "They pay the tickets. They're the veins and the lifeblood of our sport... but I'll hate the city of Milwaukee forever."
In 2023, Winker played 61 games for the Brewers and slashed a woeful .199/.320/.247, while hitting one home runs and driving in 23 runs. He was making $8.25 million after Milwaukee traded second baseman Kolten Wong to acquire Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.
After the last two years, it's a safe bet the feelings of hate between Winker and Milwaukee are mutual.