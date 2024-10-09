SI

Mets' Jesse Winker Doesn't Mince Words About Brewers: 'I'll Hate Them Forever'

The New York outfielder blasted Milwaukee and its fans after they booed him during the wild-card series.

Ryan Phillips

Winker hit .199 with one home run and 23 RBIs for the Brewers in 2023.
Winker hit .199 with one home run and 23 RBIs for the Brewers in 2023. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jesse Winker isn't a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The New York Mets outfielder has been a big part of his squad's postseason run after the team picked him up from the Washington Nationals before the MLB trade deadline.

Winker had a terrible 2023 season as a member of the Brewers, and when the Mets faced them in the wild card round, he faced loud cheers from the fans. It's safe to say he's not a fan of Milwaukee.

When asked about it, Winker said via The New York Post, "As far as Milwaukee goes. I'll hate them forever."

"It's part of sports, these fans, they can react to you however they want, he continued. "They pay the tickets. They're the veins and the lifeblood of our sport... but I'll hate the city of Milwaukee forever."

In 2023, Winker played 61 games for the Brewers and slashed a woeful .199/.320/.247, while hitting one home runs and driving in 23 runs. He was making $8.25 million after Milwaukee traded second baseman Kolten Wong to acquire Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.

After the last two years, it's a safe bet the feelings of hate between Winker and Milwaukee are mutual.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB