Mets Kid Announcer Innocently Roasted Pete Alonso's Speed During Broadcast
New York Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen might be on the hot seat.
O.K., maybe not, but a 9-year-old broadcaster named Kingston Nahm-Korn did such a great job helping out during the SNY broadcast on Monday night that there's no doubt he'll be taking over the booth in some MLB ballpark before long.
As the winner of SNY's annual "Kidcaster Contest," Nahm-Korn joined the SNY booth during the fourth inning of the Mets' series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. He chatted with Cohen and Keith Hernandez during the top of the inning, and was able to take over the play-by-play duties in the bottom half.
The Mets' broadcast team brought up the fact that the Orioles moved their infield coverage slightly in—but not all the way in—with Pete Alonso standing on third base.
"He's not too fast," Nahm-Korn said. "But he's faster than a real polar bear."
Well said, kiddo.
Nahm-Korn also was on the microphone a few batters later when Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single to bring home Alonso for New York's first run of the night. His call of the play was flawless.
"I think I'm ready to retire tomorrow," Cohen said in the fifth inning after Nahm-Korn left the booth. "That was spectacular, I have to say. We've done this 'Kidcaster' thing for a long time, and nobody ever came more ready to roll than Kingston did."